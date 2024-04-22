2 including rural doctor kidnapped in Teknaf, Tk6 lakh 'ransom' demanded

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 02:37 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
After a month-long hiatus in abduction cases in Teknaf's hilly area in Cox's Bazar, two individuals, including a rural doctor, were kidnapped yesterday (21 April). 

The perpetrators have allegedly demanded a ransom of Tk6 lakh from the families of the abducted individuals.

The rural doctor was identified as Zahir Uddin, 52, son of Maulana Zaker Hossain of Thaingkhali area of Ukhiya. The identity of the second individual could not be confirmed yet.

The incident took place around 9pm yesterday as the two individuals were en route to their homes via Huaikong road in Teknaf's Baharchhara, Teknaf police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Muhammad Osman Gani confirmed.

According to Journalist Kamruddin Mukul, the younger brother of abducted Zahir Uddin, his brother was returning home after finishing his medical chamber practice in the Shaplapur area as usual. He was travelling in a CNG along with another passenger.

"A group stopped the CNG on the Shamlapur-Huaikong road, held them at gunpoint, and took them hostage to the mountains. Later the CNG driver informed the family about the incident. Shortly thereafter, a ransom of Tk6 lakh was demanded over a phone call," he said.

Upon receiving information, the OC said multiple police teams had been deployed to initiate a rescue operation.
 
For the past month, abduction incidents in hilly areas of Teknaf had ceased. However, previously, from March 2023 to 2024, 120 people were abducted from various areas of Teknaf, with 62 being local residents and the remainder Rohingya citizens. Families of the victims claim that at least 53 of the abducted individuals were released upon payment of ransom.

