Sundarbans fire doused after four days: Environment ministry

Around 7.98 acres of forest land were affected by the fire and 5 acres of land were damaged, Khulna Circle Forest Conservator Mihir Kumar Doe said

TBS Report
07 May, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 09:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The fire in the Sundarbans has been completely extinguished after four days as rain started at that place on Monday (6 May) afternoon, Khulna Circle Forest Conservator Mihir Kumar Doe said.

He said the members of the forest department carried out drone monitoring every hour since Tuesday morning. Besides, several teams visited the spot on foot inside the forest but no sign of fire was found anywhere in the forest, according to a press release of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry.

"Using GPS, we found that around 7.98 acres of forest land were affected by the fire and 5 acres of land were damaged. However, detailed information will be available in the investigation committee's report," he added.

Divisional Forest Officer Kazi Muhammad Nurul Karim of Sundarbans East said, "The fire site was substantially soaked with water as a result of rainfall.

"The forest department and fire service personnel will not leave the scene yet. We will continue to monitor the area for another 24 hours as an extra precaution." he added.

Sundarbans fire: Fire service begins operation this morning

On the other hand, the chairman of the committee formed to assess the loss of biodiversity in the wake of the Sundarbans fire said that the work of assessing the loss of forest resources and biodiversity in the wake of the fire and preparing recommendations about the next steps will be started soon.

On Saturday afternoon, the fire erupted in the Amurbunia region within the Chandpai range of the Sundarbans East Zone.

