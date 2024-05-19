Conveyed our concerns to Kyrgyzstan; no Bangladeshi student severely injured: Foreign Minister

The violence erupted after videos of a fight between local students and medical students from Egypt on 13 May were shared online. Photo: Collected

The Government of Bangladesh has expressed deep concerns over the mob violence on the night of May 17, 2024 in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek.

"We have conveyed our concerns to Kyrgyzstan. Our students also came under attack but no one was severely injured," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told reporters today.

He said they are closely monitoring the situation through the Embassy in Uzbekistan, concurrently accredited to the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Embassy is in constant communication with Bangladeshi students who are currently studying in Kyrgyzstan, as well as with Kyrgyz government officials.

There are no reports of any serious injury or casualty among Bangladeshi students so far.

The Embassy has already shared an emergency contact number on its official Facebook page.

Through the Embassy in Uzbekistan, the government is coordinating with the relevant authorities of Kyrgyzstan, including the ministries of foreign affairs and internal affairs, to ensure the safety and security of Bangladeshi students.

"We are closely and constantly monitoring the developments. We have asked our Ambassador stationed in Tashkent to visit Bishkek soon to inquire about the wellbeing of Bangladeshi students," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.