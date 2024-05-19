BGMEA urges EU to continue support for RMG sector development

Bangladeshi appeal exporters today (19 May) urged the European Union to continue their support to getting market access after LDC graduation for the development of the industry.

They made this request during a meeting with a high-level delegation comprising ambassadors and representatives from the European Union, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain and Italy paid a courtesy call on SM Mannan (Kochi), President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), reads a press statement.

The delegation included Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley, Ambassador of Denmark Christian Brix-Moller, Ambassador of Germany Achim Troster, Ambassador of Italy Antonio Alessandro, Ambassador of Sweden Alexandra Berg Von Linde, Chargé d'affaires of the Netherlands Embassy Thijs Woudstra, Deputy Head of EU Delegation Bernd Spanier, Commercial Attaché at the Spanish Embassy Esther Pérez Tahoces and Trade Advisor to EU Delegation to Bangladesh Abu Syed Belal.

The meeting, held at BGMEA Complex today, saw active participation from leaders of BGMEA including Senior Vice President Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Arshad Jamal (Dipu), Vice President (Finance) Md Nasir Uddin, Vice President Miran Ali, Vice President Abdullah Hil Rakib, Directors Asif Ashraf, Md Imranur Rahman, Shovon Islam, Haroon Ar Rashid, Mohammad Sohel Sadat, Md AshikurRahman (Tuhin), Shams Mahmud, Abrar Hossain Sayem, Md Mohiuddin Rubel, Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, Md Nurul Islam, Saifuddin Siddiquie Sagar, Md Rezaul Alam (Miru), and Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on ILO and LabourAffairs ANM Saifuddin,

During the meeting, BGMEA President SM Mannan provided an overview of Bangladesh's ready-made garment (RMG) industry, emphasising recent developments in workplace safety, and workers' well-being.

He has called on the European Union (EU) to continue its support for Bangladesh's RMG industry, particularly by extending the transition period from Everything But Arms (EBA) to GSP Plus.

This extension is crucial to ensure that Bangladesh can sustain its economic growth even after graduating from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category, he said.

He sought cooperation from the EU envoy to build the capacity of the industry to deal better with due diligence directives and other emerging protocols.

BGMEA President expressed gratitude to the EU, acknowledging its significant role as a long-standing friend and major development partner of Bangladesh.

He also requested the envoys to engage with European buyers to ensure fair pricing and ethical sourcing.

The BGMEA leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the partnership with the EU on shared goals.