BGMEA urges EU to continue support for RMG sector development

RMG

TBS Report
19 May, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 07:23 pm

Related News

BGMEA urges EU to continue support for RMG sector development

The BGMEA president has called on the European Union (EU) to continue its support for Bangladesh’s RMG industry, particularly by extending the transition period from Everything But Arms (EBA) to GSP Plus.  

TBS Report
19 May, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 07:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladeshi appeal exporters today (19 May) urged the European Union to continue their support to getting market access after LDC graduation for the development of the industry.

They made this request during a meeting with a high-level delegation comprising ambassadors and representatives from the European Union, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain and Italy paid a courtesy call on SM Mannan (Kochi), President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), reads a press statement.

The delegation included Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley, Ambassador of Denmark Christian Brix-Moller, Ambassador of Germany Achim Troster, Ambassador of Italy Antonio Alessandro, Ambassador of Sweden Alexandra Berg Von Linde, Chargé d'affaires of the Netherlands Embassy Thijs Woudstra, Deputy Head of EU Delegation Bernd Spanier, Commercial Attaché at the Spanish Embassy Esther Pérez Tahoces and Trade Advisor to EU Delegation to Bangladesh Abu Syed Belal.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The meeting, held at BGMEA Complex today, saw active participation from leaders of BGMEA including Senior Vice President Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Arshad Jamal (Dipu), Vice President (Finance) Md Nasir Uddin, Vice President Miran Ali, Vice President Abdullah Hil Rakib, Directors Asif Ashraf, Md Imranur Rahman, Shovon Islam, Haroon Ar Rashid, Mohammad Sohel Sadat, Md AshikurRahman (Tuhin), Shams Mahmud, Abrar Hossain Sayem, Md Mohiuddin Rubel, Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, Md Nurul Islam, Saifuddin Siddiquie Sagar, Md Rezaul Alam (Miru), and Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on ILO and LabourAffairs ANM Saifuddin,

During the meeting, BGMEA President SM Mannan provided an overview of Bangladesh's ready-made garment (RMG) industry, emphasising recent developments in workplace safety, and workers' well-being. 

He has called on the European Union (EU) to continue its support for Bangladesh's RMG industry, particularly by extending the transition period from Everything But Arms (EBA) to GSP Plus.  

This extension is crucial to ensure that Bangladesh can sustain its economic growth even after graduating from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category, he said.  

He sought cooperation from the EU envoy to build the capacity of the industry to deal better with due diligence directives and other emerging protocols. 

BGMEA President expressed gratitude to the EU, acknowledging its significant role as a long-standing friend and major development partner of Bangladesh. 

He also requested the envoys to engage with European buyers to ensure fair pricing and ethical sourcing.

The BGMEA leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the partnership with the EU on shared goals.

Bangladesh

BGMEA / Bangladesh / European Union

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

9h | Wheels
Ciku Kimeria. Sketch: TBS

How are museums still justifying keeping stolen artefacts?

10h | Panorama
Every Saturday, around 30 participants meet at Panaderia restaurant for what they call “open sessions” to indulge in all things tabletop games. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Exploring the world of Bangladesh’s tabletop game enthusiasts

10h | Panorama
Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Battery-run rickshaw pullers demonstrate in the capitals Mirpur-10 area in protest of police seizing their vehicles

Battery-run rickshaw pullers demonstrate in the capitals Mirpur-10 area in protest of police seizing their vehicles

1h | Videos
Russia and China no longer have a partnership of equals

Russia and China no longer have a partnership of equals

2h | Videos
Another Bangladeshi on top of Everest

Another Bangladeshi on top of Everest

4h | Videos
How is the space station in its orbit?

How is the space station in its orbit?

7h | Videos