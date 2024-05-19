Committed to working with Bangladesh towards prosperous, climate-resilient future: UN

The government of Bangladesh and the United Nations Country Team held a a Joint Steering Committee (JSC) meeting to launch the 2023 UN Country Results Report on Sunday (19 May). Photo: Courtesy

The United Nations (UN) has renewed its commitment to working with Bangladesh towards a prosperous, climate-resilient future for the people of the country.

"We renew our commitment to working with Bangladesh towards a prosperous, climate-resilient future for all Bangladeshis, with gender equality, human rights and Leave No One Behind principles integrated across all our efforts," said UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis at a Joint Steering Committee (JSC) meeting on Sunday (19 May).

She said the UN's priorities are fully aligned with the government's vision, including the essential work needed to prepare for LDC graduation and adapt to climate change.

The government of Bangladesh and the United Nations Country Team held the meeting to launch the 2023 UN Country Results Report and discuss 2024 priorities for implementing the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (Cooperation Framework).

Speaking at the meeting, the UN resident coordinator said their focus in 2024 is on consolidating joint efforts to deliver programmes at scale and strengthen multistakeholder partnerships that can help the government to unlock vital financing for the SDGs, including for climate action.

At the meeting, Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky expressed gratitude to the United Nations for providing the comprehensive review of the accomplishments in 2023 and engaging in a productive dialogue regarding development priorities for the upcoming year.

"As Bangladesh progresses towards LDC graduation and lays the groundwork for the 9th Five-year Plan, we anticipate sustaining our collaborative efforts with the UN, fostering a deepened partnership that includes active involvement in the Summit of the Future," he added.

The 2023 Results Report shows how the United Nations delivered $219 million in development programming under the Cooperation Framework in 2023.

The Cooperation Framework covers the period 2022-2026 and outlines United Nations support to Bangladesh to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and achieve the objectives of the 8th Five-Year Plan across five strategic priorities: inclusive and sustainable economic development; equitable human development and well being; sustainable, healthy and resilient environment; transformative, participatory and inclusive governance and gender equality and eliminating gender-based violence.

