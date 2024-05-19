China invites more tourists from Bangladesh

Tourists visit the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China on the first day of the five-day Labour Day holiday following the coronavirus disease (Covid1-9) outbreak, on the outskirts of Beijing, China May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China wants more tourists from Bangladesh, especially to destinations like Beijing and Yunnan, so that Bangladeshis can experience the East Asian nation's rich tourism resources and vibrant culture.

Li Shaopeng, cultural counsellor of the Chinese embassy in Dhaka, invited Bangladeshi tourists to his country at an event at the National Museum in the capital today (19 May), marking China Tourism Day.

"Tourism can play an important role in fostering mutual understanding and friendship between the two nations," he said.

He mentioned the close geographical and emotional ties between the two countries and the evolving bilateral relationship.

Li Shaopeng said the Chinese government is committed to enhancing the convenience of inbound tourism through improved services in areas such as cross-border payments, scenic spot visits, hotel accommodations, and product supply.

The Embassy of People's Republic of China in Bangladesh, the Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh, and the Bangladesh National Museum jointly organised the event.

In his address, Md Kamruzzaman, director general of the Bangladesh National Museum, highlighted that both China and Bangladesh are ancient civilisations and share a profound historical and cultural heritage.

According to him, tourism plays the role of a bridge that connects different countries, facilitating cultural exchange and deepening mutual friendship.

Abdus Salam Aref, president of the Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh, said China's rich cultural heritage and traditional festivals are well-received by the Bangladeshi people.

Over 200 representatives from the Bangladesh Tourism Board, major travel agencies, think tanks, cultural institutions, Chinese and Bangladeshi media, and Chinese airlines attended the event.

The theme of the China Tourism Day promotion event was "Explore China, Embrace Happiness". Apart from tourism resources, it showcased the latest measures of the Chinese government to facilitate inbound travel through tourism promotion, route introductions, and photo exhibitions of Beijing and Yunnan's landscapes.