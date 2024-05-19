BNP leader Ishraque, 2 others jailed over 'instigation in Oct 2023'

A Dhaka court today (19 May) sent three people, including BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee member Ishraque Hossain, to jail in a case filed over provocative activities with Paltan Thana on October 2023.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain passed the order this afternoon.

"He earlier secured temporary bail in this case. Today, he applied for permanent bail in all 12 cases against him. The court granted bail in all cases except this one," Ishraque's lawyer Taherul Islam Tauhid told BSS.

On 29 October, a person named Mohiuddin Shikder filed a case with Paltan Police Station in the capital against BNP leaders- Ishraque, Hasan Sarwardi and Mia Zahidul Islam Arefi.

According to the case statement, on 28 October 2023, 20 activists led by the trio gave an interview in front of the media.

At one point in the interview, one of the accused Mia Arefi, introduced himself as the adviser of the President of United States Joe Biden, and made various "anti-state statements".

In the affidavit, the plaintiff further alleged that Hasan Sarwardy and Ishraq Hossain helped and supported him to make this false statement, which incited the other BNP leaders and activists to stir chaos to disturb the existing peace in the country.