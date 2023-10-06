Strong, stable, self-reliant Bangladesh provides best security guarantee for India: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday said a stable socio-economic condition in the country can take India-Bangladesh relations to a newer height and ensure the best form of security guarantee for India.

The foreign minister said the development should be the priority for Bangladesh to effectively mobilise resources and work forces, consolidate public support for co-operation and achieve full revitalisation of the sub-region.

"Our opportunities are endless-once we can realise [all] these, it would enormously contribute to taking the overall Bangladesh-India bilateral relations to a greater height," he told a festival in Sylhet.

The Sylhet-Silchar Festival is the festival of linking the two cities: Sylhet and Silchar.

The foreign minister made the statement as the sub-region has become a highly interdependent community of interests and destiny, taking full advantage of comparative and complementary competitiveness.

Momen hoped Sylhet-Silchar Festival can play a very effective role in further strengthening relations, especially with the north-eastern region by showcasing common culture, similar cuisine, and shared aspirations of the two countries.

The festival can bring together eminent people from both sides to discuss and deliberate on issues of shared peace and prosperity, building trust and understanding, the minister said.

"Our destinies are inextricably linked, and our future is based on shared prosperity. Bangladesh views emergence of India as a global power as a great opportunity to hasten her own economic development," Momen said.

He also said that "a strong, stable and self-reliant Bangladesh" provides the best security guarantee for India.

Momen said the prime minister's unequivocal support towards bringing stability in the north-eastern region of India has significantly strengthened the confidence of both sides.

"The 'Zero-tolerance Policy' against terrorism adopted by our prime minister has been appreciated by the Indian leadership," he said, adding that the chief minister of Assam conveyed his personal appreciation and satisfaction to him during his visit to Assam last year.

The relationship between the two countries has further strengthened in the last 14 years under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said the foreign minister.

He said Bangladesh-India relations are currently passing through a "golden chapter" or "sonali adhyay" and have emerged as a "role model" for "neighborhood diplomacy".

The Sylhet-Silchar Festival plays an important role in strengthening the people-to-people bonding and nurturing tradition, heritage and culture, Momen said.

Geographically, historically, and culturally northeastern region of India is connected to Bangladesh, and for Assam it is more relevant, he said.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Education of India Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh noted that Bangladesh and the northeastern states of India can work together for the betterment of the people.

He expressed his satisfaction with the recent progress made on connectivity projects undertaken by the two governments.

He appreciated the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for strengthening relations with India and achieving remarkable socio-economic development made during the last 14 years.

Earlier, the panelists from both Bangladesh and India delivered their remarks in the sessions of Bangladesh-India Friendship Dialogue.

The policymakers, experts, scholars, and practitioners have adequately addressed the issues of mutual interest and highlighted the opportunities and challenges to foster a comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership between Bangladesh and India.

During the valedictory session, the 'Sylhet Declaration' was adopted.

Sylhet declaration is the outcome document of the deliberations made at the 11th round of Bangladesh-India friendship dialogue held in Sylhet.

In the declaration, it was incorporated that the 11th round of Bangladesh-India dialogue has decided to put efforts to consolidate the long-standing friendship between the two nations by fostering a comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership.