BNP leaders should be brought under US visa policy: Momen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 08:50 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 08:59 am

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speak to reporters following a meeting with a US observer team on 5 January 2024. Photo: TBS
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speak to reporters following a meeting with a US observer team on 5 January 2024. Photo: TBS

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Friday said that if the United States is right in their words about the visa policy, then the visa policy should be applied on BNP leaders as they want to disrupt the election.  

The foreign minister made the remarks while talking to reporters after a meeting with a US observer team at his residence in Sylhet in the evening.

He said BNP's popularity has decreased in the country at present, they have chosen the path of terrorism.

He also said that the people of the country are not worried about Khaleda Zia's jail. The party is suffering from immaturity of leadership.

Replying to a question, the minister said 227 observers and journalists from different countries of the world will come to monitor the election.

He said members of the US observer team did not comment on the election, they were gathering information.

"The observer team wanted to know how to reduce the bitterness between the big parties Awami League and BNP in the future, and why BNP is not participating in the election," he added.

The US team included Geoffrey McDonald, senior advisor, Asia Pacific, IRI; Amitab Ghosh, senior programme manager, IRI, and David Hogstra, programme manager, IRI.

