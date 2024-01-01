BNP complaining to UN pointless: Momen

The BNP sending letters to the United Nations and various embassies with allegations against the government will be of no use, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday (1 January).

"The BNP is now a complaining party. They are lobbying unnecessarily. They are recruiting lobbyists in different countries and sending out false allegations to different places. These [allegations] are false because everyone knows the real situation," said the minister in response to questions from reporters after a meeting with the leaders of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industries in Sylhet.

On Sunday, the BNP sent letters to the United Nations Headquarters in New York accusing the government of attempting to conduct fraudulent elections by suppressing the movement of opposition parties. The party sent copies of the letter to various foreign missions, including the United Nations in Dhaka.

"One or two people may get influenced by their [BNP's] letters but no country will [ever] get influenced. The Bangladesh government is not upset about these letters," he added.

The leaders of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce presented 12-point recommendations to Momen for the development of business and trade in Sylhet.

Momen welcomed their proposals and promised to implement them if he wins in the election. He is vying for the Sylhet-1 seat in the upcoming 12th national elections.