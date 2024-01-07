BNP's hartal on election day is nothing but drama: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Momen cast his vote in Sylhet's Durgakumar Pathshala area at around 10am on 7 January. Photo: Debashish Debu/TBS

BNP's hartal on election day is nothing but a drama, said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, also the Awami League candidate for Sylhet-1 constituency.

"Today is election day. Today is a holiday, a day of celebration. Why would there be a hartal today? It is nothing but a drama," he said while talking to journalists after casting his vote at Sylhet's Bandarbazar area at around 10am on Sunday (7 January).

"There is great enthusiasm among the voters this time. We believe that young voters will come to vote," he added.

However, the three-day holiday may have some effect on voter turnout, he said.

"People from the young generation who have some money go out with their families when they get such a holiday. Many people may go on holiday. But it won't have much effect," Dr Momen said.

He urged the voters to vote for the boat symbol brand and said, "Our party is in favour of peace, stability and development. Voting for our party leads to the development and well-being of the country."