Diplomats attend Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefing on national election

Bangladesh

UNB
09 January, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 04:51 pm

Related News

Diplomats attend Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefing on national election

UNB
09 January, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 04:51 pm
Diplomats stationed in Dhaka on 9 Jan attended the briefing arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at State Guesthouse Sugandha. Photo: UNB
Diplomats stationed in Dhaka on 9 Jan attended the briefing arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at State Guesthouse Sugandha. Photo: UNB

Diplomats, stationed in Dhaka, today attended a briefing arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at State Guesthouse Sugandha.

The foreign ministry hosted the briefing on the national elections held on 7 January.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Aleksandr Mantytsky, UN Resident Coordinator in Dhaka Gwyn Lewis, and high commissioners and ambassadors from various other countries were present on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen spoke at the "meet and greet" event. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen was also present.

Momen described it as just a standard 'meet and greet'.

"We look forward to seeing better partnership, better cooperation and better accommodation. This is essential to us," he said.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh has achieved much due to cooperation and collaboration.

 

Top News

Diplomats / 12th JS Polls / Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A tale of trending tiles

A tale of trending tiles

4h | Habitat
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

8h | Panorama
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

The frenemies who could challenge the West's sanctions regime

8h | Panorama
AL has come to power for the fourth consecutive term by letting its supporters vote and giving options for the other party supporters to choose between AL or the dissenting candidates from both AL and BNP or alliances. PHOTO: TBS

The 2024 general elections in Bangladesh and the moment of truth

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Only one question roaming around - who will be the opposition party?

Only one question roaming around - who will be the opposition party?

1h | Videos
Captive power is not cheap anymore

Captive power is not cheap anymore

3h | Videos
Hope for tea cultivation in plain land dimming

Hope for tea cultivation in plain land dimming

4h | Videos
Ferdous-Sakib partner Mashrafe and Noor

Ferdous-Sakib partner Mashrafe and Noor

5h | Videos