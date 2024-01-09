Diplomats attend Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefing on national election

Diplomats stationed in Dhaka on 9 Jan attended the briefing arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at State Guesthouse Sugandha. Photo: UNB

Diplomats, stationed in Dhaka, today attended a briefing arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at State Guesthouse Sugandha.

The foreign ministry hosted the briefing on the national elections held on 7 January.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Aleksandr Mantytsky, UN Resident Coordinator in Dhaka Gwyn Lewis, and high commissioners and ambassadors from various other countries were present on the occasion.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen spoke at the "meet and greet" event. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen was also present.

Momen described it as just a standard 'meet and greet'.

"We look forward to seeing better partnership, better cooperation and better accommodation. This is essential to us," he said.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh has achieved much due to cooperation and collaboration.