Shah Cement-AKS Cup Golf Tournament begins at Kurmitola Golf Club

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The seventh Shah Cement –AKS Cup Golf Tournament inaugurated at Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka Cantonment on Friday (4 March).

Lieutenant General Md Akbar Hossain, commandant of National Defence College (NDC), inaugurated this tournament as the chief guest, reads an ISPR release.

About 650 golfers from all golf clubs of the country including native and foreign members of Kurmitola Golf Club are participating in the three-day tournament.

Bangladesh Army Logistics Area Commander and Vice-President of Kurmitola Golf Club (KGC) Major General Md Zahirul Islam, Brigadier General Syed Md Rafiqul Islam, club captain, Brigadier General Abidur Reza Khan (retd), chairman of Tournament Committee, Lt Col Abu Md Sayedur Rahman (retd), acting chief executive officer, Lt Col Md Anwar Hossain (retd), general manager of golf operations of the Kurmitola Golf Club were present in the ceremony.

Brigadier General Shahidullah Chowdhury (retd), executive director of Abul Khair Group and high officials of the company were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

