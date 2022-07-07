Kurmitola Golf Club donates Tk5 lakh for flood victims

A cheque of Tk5 lakh was handed over to the 'Logistics Area Relief Fund' authorities on behalf of the Kurmitola Golf Club under the supervision of the headquarters logistics area on Thursday to help the flood victims.

Flood hit the North-Eastern and Northern districts of Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona, Kurigram, Gaibandha and Sirajganj since May.

Flood situation in those areas worsened and it took long time for the flood water to recede mounting people's sufferings, damaging roads, houses, crops and raising the death toll.

Especially, people in those areas have been suffering from scarcity of drinking water, food and lodging.

Many individuals and private organisations are coming forward with their support alongside the government.

The 'Logistics Area Relief Fund' was formed under the supervision of headquarter logistics area as part of the initiative to collect fund for the flood affected people.