Kurmitola Golf Club organises 5th Runner President Cup Golf Tournament

The three-day 5th Runner President Cup Golf Tournament organised by Kurmitola Golf Club was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The tournament was inaugurated by Vice President of the club and Area Commander, Logistics Major General Md Zahirul Islam, reads a press release.

Around 700 golfers from all around the country and abroad will take part in the tournament.

Among those present in the event were Chairman of Runner Group of Company Hafizur Rahman Khan, Club Captain Brig Gen Syed Md Rafiqul Islam, Tournament committee Chairman Brig Gen Abidur Reza Khan (retd), Executive Officer Lt Col Abu Md Sayedur Rahman (retd), Golf Operations Lt Col Md Anwar Hossain (retd), other higher officials of Runner Group, armed forces officials and general public.

The Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed will be present as the chief guest at the banquet hall of Kurmitola Golf Club on 31 March to distribute the prizes.