Kurmitola Golf Club organises 5th Runner President Cup Golf Tournament

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 05:11 pm

Related News

Kurmitola Golf Club organises 5th Runner President Cup Golf Tournament

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 05:11 pm
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The three-day 5th Runner President Cup Golf Tournament organised by Kurmitola Golf Club was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The tournament was inaugurated by Vice President of the club and Area Commander, Logistics Major General Md Zahirul Islam, reads a press release.

Around 700 golfers from all around the country and abroad will take part in the tournament.

Among those present in the event were Chairman of Runner Group of Company Hafizur Rahman Khan, Club Captain Brig Gen Syed Md Rafiqul Islam, Tournament committee Chairman Brig Gen Abidur Reza Khan (retd), Executive Officer Lt Col Abu Md Sayedur Rahman (retd), Golf Operations Lt Col Md Anwar Hossain (retd), other higher officials of Runner Group, armed forces officials and general public.

The Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed will be present as the chief guest at the banquet hall of Kurmitola Golf Club on 31 March to distribute the prizes.

kurmitola Golf Club / Runner Group / golf tournament

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

4h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

5h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

24m | Videos
Most celebrities Like Raffles the Palm Resort in Dubai

Most celebrities Like Raffles the Palm Resort in Dubai

2h | Videos
Tale of a third gender human

Tale of a third gender human

8h | Videos
Smith’s slap floods internet

Smith’s slap floods internet

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online