7th Shah Cement-AKS Cup Golf Tournament ends

The seventh Shah Cement-AKS Cup Golf Tournament has ended at the Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka Cantonment.



Around 665 golfers from all golf clubs across the country including local and foreign members of Kurmitola Golf Club participated in the tournament, an ISPR release said on Sunday.

The winning golfers of the tournament are: in the men's category -- Kamruzzaman (winner), and Salman Khan (runner-up).

Meanwhile, Sayla Ahsan emerged as the winner in the women's category.

National Defence College (NDC) Commandant Lieutenant General Md Akbar Hossain handed over the awards to the winning golfers as the chief guest on Saturday (19 March).

Among others, Kurmitola Golf Club Vice-President, GOC and Area Commander of Logistics Area Major General Md Zahirul Islam, Executive Director of Abul Khair Group Brigadier General (retd) Shahidullah Chowdhury, Club Captain Brigadier General Syed Md Rafiqul Islam, Chairman of Tournament Committee Brigadier General (retd) Abidur Reza Khan, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the club Lt Col (retd) Abu Md Sayedur Rahman and General Manager of Golf Pperations of the Kurmitola Golf Club Lt Col (retd) Md Anwar Hossain attended the closing ceremony.