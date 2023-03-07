'Orion 36th Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship 2023' to be held from 8-11 March

Sports

TBS Report
07 March, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 08:37 pm

The "Orion 36th Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship 2023" will be held from 8-11 March under the supervision of Bangladesh Golf Federation at Kurmitola Golf Club in the capital.

The event is the premier amateur world ranked international golf tournament of the country.

The first Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship was organised by Kurmitola Golf Club in 1982. Meanwhile, Orion Group of Companies is sponsoring the tournament for the fifth time.

The tournament was inaugurated by Major General Md Zahirul Islam, master general of the Ordnance of the Bangladesh Army and senior vice president of Bangladesh Golf Federation at 3:30pm on Tuesday (7 March).

Brigadier General Md Shawkat Osman, secretary general of Bangladesh Golf Federation, was present at the inauguration as chief guest.

Orion Group Managing Director Zareen Karim, Organising Committee Vice Chairman Fariduddin Khan Rumy, Tournament Director Brigadier General Abdiur Reza Khan (Retd), Bangladesh Golf Federation Joint Secretary Col Md Shahidul Haque (Retd) and Chief Coordinator Lt Col Ahsan Aziz (Retd) were also present.

Local amateur golfers, the national team and top amateur golfers from India, Bhutan, Australia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Nepal, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and the host country Bangladesh will participate in the tournament.  

A total of 128 regular golfers including 31 foreign participants, 115 males and 13 females, and 42 senior golfers are going to participate in the championship tournament.

On this occasion, a press briefing was held on Tuesday (7 March) where Brigadier General Shawkat Osman, Brigadier General Abidur Reza Khan (Retd), Col Md Shahidul Haque (Retd), and Lieutenant Colonel Ahsan Aziz (Retd) were present.

The prize giving ceremony of this tournament will be held at Kurmitola Golf Club Banquet Hall on 11 March.

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan will give away the prizes among the winners of the tournament as the chief guest.

