Tree planting campaign kicks off at Kurmitola Golf Club

Kurmitola Golf Club authorities have launched a tree planting campaign adhering to a recent instruction of the Bangladesh Golf Federation.

Bangladesh Army Logistics Area Commander Major General Md Zahirul Islam, also vice-president of Kurmitola Golf Club, inaugurated the campaign on Thursday as chief guest of its launching ceremony, said an ISPR press statement.

Members of the Bangladesh Golf Federation and executive committee members of Kurmitola Golf Club were present on the occasion among others.

The press statement said the country is experiencing a rising trend in floods, droughts, earthquakes, lightning, and tidal surges. According to environmental scientists, these natural disasters can be greatly reduced by planting trees.

The statement continued that the government undertakes a tree planting programme every year with the aim of building a green Bangladesh. Maintaining that tradition, a three-month tree planting programme was announced, running from 5 June to 12 September this year.

Following the government announcement, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, also president of both the Bangladesh Golf Federation and Kurmitola Golf Club, initiated a tree planting campaign at the Nirjhar area of Dhaka Cantonment on 16 June.