Tree planting campaign kicks off at Kurmitola Golf Club

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 08:27 pm

Related News

Tree planting campaign kicks off at Kurmitola Golf Club

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 08:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Kurmitola Golf Club authorities have launched a tree planting campaign adhering to a recent instruction of the Bangladesh Golf Federation.

Bangladesh Army Logistics Area Commander Major General Md Zahirul Islam, also vice-president of Kurmitola Golf Club, inaugurated the campaign on Thursday as chief guest of its launching ceremony, said an ISPR press statement.

Members of the Bangladesh Golf Federation and executive committee members of Kurmitola Golf Club were present on the occasion among others.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The press statement said the country is experiencing a rising trend in floods, droughts, earthquakes, lightning, and tidal surges. According to environmental scientists, these natural disasters can be greatly reduced by planting trees.

The statement continued that the government undertakes a tree planting programme every year with the aim of building a green Bangladesh. Maintaining that tradition, a three-month tree planting programme was announced, running from 5 June to 12 September this year.

Following the government announcement, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, also president of both the Bangladesh Golf Federation and Kurmitola Golf Club, initiated a tree planting campaign at the Nirjhar area of Dhaka Cantonment on 16 June.

kurmitola Golf Club / tree planting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh ranks among the top ten countries whose citizens have sought asylum in Cyprus. Photo: Arafatul Islam/DW

How Bangladeshi migrants end up in Cyprus

9h | Panorama
Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

12h | Panorama
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

13h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shuttle train at CU: More than a mere transport

Shuttle train at CU: More than a mere transport

38m | Videos
Dhaka ranks as costliest city again in South Asia for expatriates

Dhaka ranks as costliest city again in South Asia for expatriates

1h | Videos
Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

3h | Videos
Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years