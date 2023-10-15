Sagar-Runi murder: Submission of probe report extended for 104th time

Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the night of February 10, 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital. Photo: UNB

The submission date of the probe report on the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi has been extended for the 104th time till 16 November.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam fixed the new date as Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) failed to submit the report today.

RAB was supposed to submit the report today, according to the extension given by the same court on 11 September.

Additional Superintendent of Police Khandaker Shafiqul Alam working in RAB is investigating the case.

Earlier on 11 February 2012, Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were found dead in their rented apartment in the city's West Rajabazar area.

Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case with Sher-e-Banglanagar police station on the following day.

Police arrested Tanvir Rahman in connection with the murder case on 1 October 2012. Later, he secured bail in 2014.

Law enforcers have so far arrested eight people, including Tanvir, in connection with the murder case.

The seven other suspects are Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Abu Syed, Mintu alias Baggira Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Quamrul Hasan alias Arun, security guard Enam Ahmed alias Humayun Kabir and Palash Rudra Pal.