Sagar-Runi murder case: Probe report submission deferred for 109th time

Court

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 05:31 pm

Related News

Sagar-Runi murder case: Probe report submission deferred for 109th time

With this, the deadline for submission of the probe report in the case was deferred for the 109th time

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 05:31 pm
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the night of February 10, 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the night of February 10, 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

A Dhaka court on Tuesday fixed 16 May for submission of the probe report in the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi in February 2012.

With this, the deadline for submission of the probe report in the case was deferred for the 109th time.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque passed the order as Rab Additional Superintendent of Police Khondoker Md Shafiqul Alam, also the investigation officer of the case, failed to submit the report today, court sources said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 27 February this year, the same court asked the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to submit the probe report today.

On 2 March 2021, RAB submitted a progress report in the Sagar-Runi murder case in affidavit form to the Attorney General's Office.

According to the report, two unidentified people were involved in the murder.

Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were found dead at their rented apartment in the city's West Rajabazar area on 11 February 2012.

Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case with Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station on the following day.

Police arrested Tanvir Rahman in connection with the murder case on October 1, 2012. Later, he secured bail in 2014.

Law enforcers have so far arrested eight people, including Tanvir, in connection with the murder case.

The seven other suspects are Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Abu Syed, Mintu alias Baggira Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Quamrul Hasan alias Arun, security guard Enam Ahmed alias Humayun Kabir and Palash Rudra Pal.

Top News

Sagar-Runi murder / court / RAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Liverpool&#039;s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah is among the several players fasting during Ramadan. Photo: AFP

Balancing faith and sports: How players fast during Ramadan

5m | Features
The TV cabinet in the living room cleverly doubles as a showcase, maximising functionality in a compact setting. A striking blue sofa occupies one corner. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Beyond showpiece: Personalised home for a teacher couple

4h | Habitat
The traffic police are constantly exposed to Dhaka’s polluted air, which is primarily made up of black smoke from vehicles and dust from road construction work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's traffic police are on the front lines of air pollution. Are they okay?

9h | Panorama
Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

40m | Videos
Israel's decision to ban Al Jazeera concerned US

Israel's decision to ban Al Jazeera concerned US

1h | Videos
Batteries are damaging the environment

Batteries are damaging the environment

3h | Videos
Yummy Kulfi Malai

Yummy Kulfi Malai

4h | Videos