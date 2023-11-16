Sagar-Runi murder case: Probe report submission deferred for 103rd time

16 November, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 02:09 pm

Sagar-Runi murder case: Probe report submission deferred for 103rd time

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) was supposed to submit the report today but as it failed to submit it Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin fixed a fresh date for submitting it

16 November, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 02:09 pm
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the night of February 10, 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the night of February 10, 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

A Dhaka court on Thursday again fixed December 19 for submission of the probe report in the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.

With this, the deadline for submission of the probe report in the case was deferred for the 103rd time.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) was supposed to submit the report today but as it failed to submit it Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin fixed the fresh date for submitting it.

On March 2, 2021, RAB submitted a progress report in the Sagar-Runi murder case in affidavit form to the Attorney General's Office.

According to the report, two unidentified people were involved in the murder.

Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were found dead at their rented apartment in the city's West Rajabazar area on 11 February 2012.

Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case with Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station on the following day.

Police arrested Tanvir Rahman in connection with the murder case on October 1, 2012. Later, he secured bail in 2014.

Law enforcers have so far arrested eight people, including Tanvir, in connection with the murder case.

The seven other suspects are Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Abu Syed, Mintu alias Baggira Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Quamrul Hasan alias Arun, security guard Enam Ahmed alias Humayun Kabir and Palash Rudra Pal.

