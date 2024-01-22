HC asks for probe report on Ayaan's death within Thursday

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) today ordered to submit a probe report regarding the death of five-year-old Ayaan Ahmed following a religious circumcision in the city's United Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

A High Court (HC) division bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah passed the order asking the Director General (DG) of the Health Services Division to submit the report, reports BSS.

On 15 January, the High Court also ordered the authorities concerned to investigate the incident and issued a rule asking the authorities why Ayaan's family should not be paid Tk5 crore as compensation.

On 9 January, Ayaan's father Md Shamim Ahmed filed a case against United Hospital and United Medical College Hospital, its two doctors, unnamed directors, employees and staff over the death of the five-year-old.

Shamim alleged that his son died due to negligent treatment while being kept on life support at United Hospital from 31 December to 7 January.

The hospital then declared Ayaan dead and handed a bill of Tk5.77 lakh.

In response to the incident, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has formed a 4-member committee to investigate the allegations.

Ayaan's father Shamim Ahmed on 10 January sought cancellation of the medical college's licence following an investigation into his child's death.

On 14 January, the health directorate shut down United Medical College Hospital in the capital's Badda for operating illegally, without any licence.