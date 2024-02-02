Mention of 50 years to resolve Sagar-Runi case was figurative: Law minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 February, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 01:08 pm

Related News

Mention of 50 years to resolve Sagar-Runi case was figurative: Law minister

"No matter how long it takes, the real offenders will be apprehended," said the law minister

TBS Report
02 February, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 01:08 pm
File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

The mention of a possible 50-year time to resolve the murder case of journalist couple Sagar-Runi was meant in a figurative sense, said Law Minister Anisul Huq today (2 February).

"This is not a matter for debate. It saddens me because even when we convey positive intentions to you [journalists], you interpret it differently and become resentful. There are instances where culprits have been caught after 42 years, and mysteries have been unravelled after 24 years," the law minister said while speaking to reporters at Akhaura Railway Station.

"My reference to time was meant to be taken in a relative context," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The matter comes as the law minister yesterday (1 February) said in a press conference in the capital that identifying the real culprits in the Sagar-Runi murder investigation may even take 50 years. 

"It may take time to identify the real culprits. It may even take 50 years; we must give it time," he said yesterday.

However, the minister clarified today, saying, "I meant that if it takes time to identify the real culprits, we have to give the time. Identifying those who are truly guilty can take a substantial amount of time."

"No matter how long it takes, the real offenders will be apprehended," said the law minister.

The minister further said, "The investigation is taking time because the police have yet to apprehend the actual suspect. The legal framework mandates that only those who are truly guilty can be arrested."

During this time, party leaders and workers were present with the minister.

The probe report submission date in a case filed over the killing of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi has been deferred for the 105th time.

On the night of 11 February 2012, Sagar Sarowar, the news editor of Maasranga Television, and Meherun Runi, the senior reporter of ATN Bangla, were brutally murdered in a flat in West Rajabazar of the capital. 

Their 5-year-old son, Mahir Sarwar Megh, was, however, unharmed.

Top News

Law Minister Anisul Huq / Sagar-Runi murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

2h | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

6h | Panorama
Microgreens are young vegetable seedlings that are approximately 1-3 inches tall. Photo: Courtesy

Tushar's microgreens: Superfood of the future!

5h | Features
IDF&#039;s recent allegation, accusing UNRWA staff of involvement in the October 7 terrorist attacks, led UNRWA donors, including the United States, to announce a freeze in funding. Photo: Collected

Defunding Gaza's lifeline: How the West is taking part in collective punishment

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

18h | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

20h | Videos
India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

17h | Videos
How long will the US support Israel?

How long will the US support Israel?

21h | Videos