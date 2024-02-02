Mention of 50 years to resolve Sagar-Runi case was figurative: Law minister

The mention of a possible 50-year time to resolve the murder case of journalist couple Sagar-Runi was meant in a figurative sense, said Law Minister Anisul Huq today (2 February).

"This is not a matter for debate. It saddens me because even when we convey positive intentions to you [journalists], you interpret it differently and become resentful. There are instances where culprits have been caught after 42 years, and mysteries have been unravelled after 24 years," the law minister said while speaking to reporters at Akhaura Railway Station.

"My reference to time was meant to be taken in a relative context," he added.

The matter comes as the law minister yesterday (1 February) said in a press conference in the capital that identifying the real culprits in the Sagar-Runi murder investigation may even take 50 years.

"It may take time to identify the real culprits. It may even take 50 years; we must give it time," he said yesterday.

However, the minister clarified today, saying, "I meant that if it takes time to identify the real culprits, we have to give the time. Identifying those who are truly guilty can take a substantial amount of time."

"No matter how long it takes, the real offenders will be apprehended," said the law minister.

The minister further said, "The investigation is taking time because the police have yet to apprehend the actual suspect. The legal framework mandates that only those who are truly guilty can be arrested."

During this time, party leaders and workers were present with the minister.

The probe report submission date in a case filed over the killing of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi has been deferred for the 105th time.

On the night of 11 February 2012, Sagar Sarowar, the news editor of Maasranga Television, and Meherun Runi, the senior reporter of ATN Bangla, were brutally murdered in a flat in West Rajabazar of the capital.

Their 5-year-old son, Mahir Sarwar Megh, was, however, unharmed.