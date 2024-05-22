'Quiet zone' secretariat suffers from highest noise pollution: Study

The area surrounding the Bangladesh Secretariat, designated as a quiet zone, has the highest noise pollution levels in Dhaka, according to a recent study by the Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS).

"Our research found the most significant noise pollution right in front of the Secretariat," said Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, chairman of CAPS, today while presenting the study findings at a programme in the city.

"The noise levels were measured on the road leading from the Secretariat towards Gulistan, a bustling commercial area. The Nagar Bhaban of Dhaka South City Corporation is not far from the area, he added.

Urban Development Journalist Forum Bangladesh organised the seminar, marking the Safe Urban Day.

After the seminar, Ahmad Kamruzzaman told The Business Standard, "The noise levels on this road exceed safe limits for 14 hours a day. The peak noise level recorded was 115 decibels at the Gulistan zero point, with an average noise level ranging from 90 to 100 decibels throughout the day."

These figures are significantly higher than the permissible limits set by the Noise Pollution Control Rules2006. The rules mandate noise levels in quiet areas to be at 50 decibels during the day and 40 decibels at night. Blowing horns in these areas is a punishable offence.

Comparison with other areas

Other parts of Dhaka face significant noise pollution as well. Shahbagh experiences 80-85 decibels, Abdullahpur 85-90 decibels, 300 feet area 80-85 decibels, and Karwan Bazar 75-80 decibels.

Areas with relatively lower noise pollution include the Abul Hotel intersection, Botanical Garden, Pilkhana, Cantonment, and Mirpur Beribandh, although noise levels even there reach 65-70 decibels.

Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies' Chairman Ahmad Kamruzzaman said Dhaka South experiences slightly lower temperatures and air pollution compared to Dhaka North as the south has a higher number of mature trees.

Possible causes and solutions

Conversely, the ongoing mega projects primarily concentrated in Dhaka North since 2016 are believed to be a contributing factor to the higher noise pollution levels.

Experts suggest stricter enforcement of noise pollution laws and increased public awareness as potential solutions.

The study suggests increased traffic congestion and a lack of enforcement of traffic regulations as potential reasons for the high noise levels.

Dhaka South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh acknowledged the challenges of managing Dhaka's growth.

He emphasised the need for stricter enforcement of laws, reduced corruption, and a strengthened judiciary to address the issues effectively.

Md Saiful Alam, editor of the Daily Jugantor, urged residents to embrace the slogan "Village will be the city, the city will be livable" to contribute to a sustainable and healthy urban environment.

In the programme, six reporters were awarded the "Best Urban Reporting Award 2024" in five categories. The reporters are Rashad Ahmad of New Age, Md Al Fatah Mamun of Daily Bonik Barta, Amitosh Pal and Latiful Isalm of Daily Samakal, Rajnin Farzana of Sarabangla.net and Md Nazmul Sayed of Independent TV.