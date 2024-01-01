Defying ban, fireworks fizzed across city on New Year's eve

Photo illustration by Slate. Images via 8213erika, RCKeller/iStock.

From the hours of New Year's Eve till the stroke of dawn, fireworks fizzed, swooshed and boomed across the city.

City dwellers, although in celebratory stance, seemed reluctant to the environmental hazards these sparks posed.

Fireworks shooting in the sky and lanterns blowing up is a death sentence for the birds and attack on the trees – you would assume that's a common knowledge.

According to the Deep Ecology and Snake Conservation Foundation, thousands of birds were victims of firecrackers at last year's celebrations. The loud noise and smoke stuned birds in mid-air, causing them to fall to the ground.

More importantly, a DMP directive explicitly disallowed this practice from being repeated.

For example, in the capital's Mohammadpur area, near the Nobodoy Bazar, a group of young boys were seen tossing little "chocolate bombs" on the streets. But how they reacted to the sound didn't suggest enjoyment and thrill either. They shuddered and jumped! But kept doing this, anyway.

Residents across the city gathered on rooftops till the countdown for the strike of midnight to start their fireworks celebrations, as people do perhaps every year — cue for a winter barbecue.

Animals, both domestic and wild, also bear the brunt of such disruptive festivities.

A netizen even took to their social media and posted a funny but kind of sad "Happy New Year" wish.

Maria Anis wrote, "My cats have started running and hiding. Happy New Year!" — a post that received only sad reacts.

While indoors, pet owners can hardly enjoy the countdown. That period of 1-2 hours is usually spent looking after their cats or dogs as the blaring sounds completely have them rattled and scared. This is not exactly a moment for big smiles, is it?

Rakibul Haq Emil, founder of PAW Foundation, told The Business Standard, the effect of noise from the fireworks is the same on newborn children and pet animals.

"Human babies can cry and express their distress. But cats and dogs, unfortunately, cannot," he added.

Caregivers have to hold their babies and pets really close and calm them down. It's not a very pleasant feeling. If there is a dinner or get-together, it's not possible to go and attend that when the babies are shuddering and scared, he said.

In fact, they experience physical distress through palpitations and there is a risk of suffering a heart attack.

"And it's not like the fireworks end after a specific time, it actually continues throughout the night which makes it very difficult to cope."

An elderly person would also shudder at these noises and face trouble sleeping through the night.

At least three adolescents of a family were injured in a fire while they were flying a paper-balloon ahead of new year 2024 at the city's old town last night (1 January).

On 19 December, the DMP imposed a ban on all fireworks and sky lanterns in the capital until further notice. The ban aimed to ensure a peaceful celebration of Christmas and New Year, with DMP officials speaking of a stricter stance this time.

DMP's Deputy Commissioner (Media) Faruk Hossain warned of legal actions against those attempting to use explosives unlawfully and urged citizens to refrain from rooftop celebrations.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Director Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury stressed the importance of awareness and strict law enforcement, suggesting an exploration of separate remote locations for New Year celebrations in line with the practice in developed countries.

Last year, the National Emergency Hotline 999 received 365 complaints of sound pollution from firecrackers, with 160 originating from the capital.

In 2021, incidents involving fireworks and sky lanterns led to approximately Tk4.5 lakh in damages from 16 different fire incidents, and an infant named Mahmudul Hasan lost his life due to the loud sound of firecrackers.

If this one evening of noise can result in so much distress, is it even worth it?

If it is really not that fun, and in the process hurting innocent animals — at home and especially streets — and killing birds and trees on its rampage, and affecting people at home, are fireworks really a symbol of celebration?

Many would tell you, it only smells of hazard and sparks of glum.

Let's brainstorm and find newer ways to make that 10-second countdown reach the masses.

Let's put an end to the practice of blatantly and negligently polluting the skies, the streets and causing unrest in our homes.