Heatwave: Govt urges cautious use of electricity in secretariat

The government has directed the secretariat to use office equipment (lighting, fans, AC, computers) efficiently, avoiding unnecessary usage amid the ongoing heatwave.

The ongoing heatwave caused a reduction in the normal capacity of existing electrical equipment such as circuit breakers, cables, and transformers. Consequently, overloading occurs, resulting in power outages, said a notice issued by the office of the executive engineer of the Public Works Department on Tuesday (23 April).

The notice directed the authorities concerned of the secretariat to use decorative lights, fans, air conditioners, computers, and other electrical appliances in a prudent, cost-effective, and moderate manner.

Officials and employees are requested to switch off electrical equipment such as air conditioners, fans, and lights when leaving the office room.

The office of the executive engineer of the Public Works Department remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted power supply to Bangladesh Secretariat, the administrative hub of the government, the notice added.