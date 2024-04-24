Heatwave: Govt urges cautious use of electricity in secretariat

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 April, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 08:20 pm

Related News

Heatwave: Govt urges cautious use of electricity in secretariat

Officials and employees are requested to switch off electrical equipment such as air conditioners, fans, and lights when leaving the office room

TBS Report
24 April, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 08:20 pm
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected

The government has directed the secretariat to use office equipment (lighting, fans, AC, computers) efficiently, avoiding unnecessary usage amid the ongoing heatwave.

The ongoing heatwave caused a reduction in the normal capacity of existing electrical equipment such as circuit breakers, cables, and transformers. Consequently, overloading occurs, resulting in power outages, said a notice issued by the office of the executive engineer of the Public Works Department on Tuesday (23 April).

The notice directed the authorities concerned of the secretariat to use decorative lights, fans, air conditioners, computers, and other electrical appliances in a prudent, cost-effective, and moderate manner.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Officials and employees are requested to switch off electrical equipment such as air conditioners, fans, and lights when leaving the office room.

The office of the executive engineer of the Public Works Department remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted power supply to Bangladesh Secretariat, the administrative hub of the government, the notice added.

Top News

Secretariat / Heatwave / Bangladesh / Electricity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

9h | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

12h | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

1h | Videos
The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

3h | Videos
Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

3h | Videos
Why are many Non-Bank Financial Institutions facing challenges?

Why are many Non-Bank Financial Institutions facing challenges?

2h | Videos