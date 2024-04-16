Ministries asked to stop using single-use plastic

The Cabinet Division has instructed all ministries to stop the use of single-use plastic as a step towards raising awareness about plastic pollution and achieving a single-use plastic-free status for the Secretariat by next June.

From now on, invitations and visiting cards of the ministries, file folders, etc, cannot be laminated. Glass bottles or reusable bottles made from eco-friendly materials should be used instead of single-use plastic in meeting rooms, reads a recent letter signed by Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain in this regard.

Plastic bags, single-use plastic knives, spoons, plates, glasses, etc, cannot be used in the ministries, it added.

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has also sent a semi-official letter to all ministers addressing the same issue.

Single-use plastics refer to plastic items that are used once and then disposed of. They pose a unique challenge as plastic takes centuries to decompose and, when not properly handled, can contaminate marine, freshwater, and land ecosystems.

Officials say that after receiving the letter from the cabinet secretary, several ministries have already initiated actions to stop the use of single-use plastic, including ceasing the use of plastic cups, plates, knives, and spoons. However, the use of plastic water bottles, wrappers, and folders persists.

Pradeep Kumar Das, additional secretary (administration) of the Food Ministry, told TBS that the ministry was already aware of the issue even prior to receiving the Cabinet Division's letter.

"Whenever possible, we refrain from using plastic products, particularly plastic cups, plates, and packets. However, plastic bottles are still being used for drinking water," he said.

Rekha Rani Balo, additional secretary (administration) of the Ministry of Social Welfare, said that the ministry has taken necessary initiatives to halt the use of single-use plastic.

Fahmida Khanom, additional secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, told TBS on 4 April that in order to make the instructions more effective, a meeting would be convened with all ministries after Eid-ul-Fitr.

"The Secretariat will be declared single-use plastic-free by next June," she added.

An additional secretary at another ministry, speaking on condition of anonymity, told TBS that the instruction on reducing the use of plastic is not very realistic.

He said that reducing plastic bag consumption is challenging, and finding alternatives for water bottles is even more so, given the lack of substitutes in the market.

"Therefore, unless the availability of alternative products in the market increases, achieving this goal will remain unattainable," he said.

Govt prioritises environmental protection

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury announced the first 100-day programme to ensure environmental protection soon after the new government assumed office. The programme includes the goal of reducing the use of single-use plastic and will be implemented from 25 January to 30 June.

In February this year, Farhina Ahmed, secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, wrote a letter requesting the Cabinet Division Secretary to instruct ministries to take steps on stopping the use of single-use plastics.

According to the letter, around 30,000 tonnes of mixed solid waste are generated daily in the urban areas of the country, with 10% being plastic waste. Consequently, around 821,250 tonnes of plastic waste are generated annually in urban areas.

Citing a recent study by the World Bank, the letter said that 36% of plastic waste is recycled, while 39% is sent to landfills. The remaining 25% ends up in rivers and oceans, totalling about 207,685 tonnes per year.

In the letter, the Environment Secretary said the use of single-use plastic products is escalating steadily. Achieving 100% success in safeguarding the environment from plastic pollution is challenging due to the haphazard disposal of plastic.

Due to inadequate waste management practices, biodegradable plastics are entering the country's food chain slowly. Additionally, plastic is contributing to soil, water, and air pollution, as well as causing waterlogging and depleting soil fertility, the letter said.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, the government has implemented a 10-year action plan to address all forms of plastic and polythene waste.

Within this plan, the government aims to achieve a 50% recycling rate for plastic waste by 2025 and to reduce the usage of single-use plastics by 90% by 2026. Additionally, there are plans in place to decrease plastic waste generation by 30% by 2030.