Concerted efforts imperative to mitigate noise pollution

Concerted efforts of all the government, non-government and volunteer organizations concerned can be the crucial means of mitigating noise pollution as it's being judged as one of the silent killers at present.

Forging social resistance has become an urgent need to fight against noise pollution to save people from being infected with various physical and mental disorders.

Noise pollution is the main reason behind 30 major diseases in the human body and around five percent of the population is affected physically and mentally by the pollution.

Administrative officials and experts came up with the importance while addressing a workshop titled "Physical Risks due to Noise Pollution and Way Forward to Check the Pollution" in Dhaka on Saturday, reads a press release.

On behalf of its "Integrated and Partnership Project on Noise Pollution Control" project, the Department of Environment (DoE) organized the workshop at the office conference hall of Divisional Commissioner.



Commissioner of Rajshahi division Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir addressed the workshop as chief guest, while Additional Commissioner Tarafder Akter Jamil was in the chair.

Superintendent of Police Monirul Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Helena Akter, Deputy Director of the Department of Health Dr Habibur Rahman and DoE Deputy Director Mahmuda Parveen also spoke.