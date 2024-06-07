4 candidates in discussion as tenures of principal and cabinet secretaries to end soon

The tenures of cabinet secretary and the principal secretary to the Prime Minister are set to end this year prompting speculation on who is coming next.

Cabinet Secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain's contract will expire in October while Principal Secretary Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah's in July.

Sources said new faces may be chosen to fill these top positions.

Four secretaries are currently in consideration for the role of principal secretary: Senior Secretary Md. Mostafa Kamal of the Ministry of Shipping, Senior Secretary Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury of the Ministry of Public Administration, Senior Secretary Zakia Sultana of the Ministry of Industries, and Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin from the Prime Minister's Office.

However, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will take the final decision to appoint the secretaries for the posts, confirmed sources.

Currently, the top two positions are held by officers from the 1986 (8th) and 1987 (9th) batches of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS). If their contracts aren't renewed, new appointments will likely come from the 9th and 10th BCS batches, sources said.

Principal Secretary Tofazzel Hossain Miah's contract ends in the first week of July while Mahbub Hossain in mid-October.

Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain told UNB that the prime minister discourages the contractual appointment for the posts.

He informed that some critical positions were filled on a contractual basis before the elections considering the situation and such appointments are no longer deemed necessary.

Minister Farhad also informed that some technical and essential positions in the administration may still require contractual appointments.

It was learnt that usually seniority principles are followed for top administrative roles and this may remain in place for the upcoming appointments.

From the BCS 9th batch, Senior Secretary Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury and Senior Secretary Ahmed Munirus Saleheen of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission are in regular service. Saleheen is set to retire on August 28, while Mezbah Uddin on December 30.

If everything goes well, the possibility of Mezbah Uddin becoming the cabinet secretary is higher, many from the administration think.

For the principal secretary position, speculations are on about 10th batch officers Mostafa Kamal and Zakia Sultana. Both were appointed as secretaries on December 24, 2020.

Mostafa Kamal is expected to retire on September 9, 2025 while Zakia Sultana on December 31, 2026. Mostafa, the current president of the Bangladesh Administrative Service Association, is considered a strong contender. If seniority is not strictly followed, Salahuddin from the 13th batch might also be considered.

Many senior officials oppose further contractual appointments, arguing that the administration has become well-established over the past 53 years of independence and the continuous leadership of the current prime minister. They believe that capable and senior regular officials should be appointed to these roles.

Former Secretary Abu Alam Md. Shahid Khan shared his observation with UNB saying that contractual appointments at the secretary level halt promotions across four tiers, preventing additional, joint, deputy and senior assistant secretaries from advancing.

He emphasised the need for regular appointments to ensure career progression.

Echoing the administrative officials, former Cabinet Secretary Ali Imam Majumder suggested moving away from the culture of contractual appointments, even if they are legally permissible.

He also said that such appointments deny subsequent batches the opportunity to ascend to secretary roles.