Youth hurt in BCL infighting battles for life

TBS Report
31 October, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 08:43 pm

Md Mahadi Akib, 20, who was injured in a clash between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Chittagong Medical College (CMC) campus on Saturday, is now on life support.

The 2nd-year MBBS student of CMC is undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH). He hails from Burichang in Cumilla.

SM Noman Khaled Chowdhury, head of the neurosurgery department at CMCH, said told The Business Standard, "Akib's brain has been severely damaged due to external injury. His skull was crushed by a heavy blow, causing internal bleeding in the brain."

"In this condition, a part of the skull has been removed by surgery and for the time being, it has been placed under the skin of his abdomen. It will be readjusted once his condition improves," he said.

Meanwhile, a grim photo of injured Akib has gone viral on social media platform Facebook. In the photo, his whole head is wrapped in a white bandage inscribed with the writing "no bones, do not apply pressure". Netizens are criticising such brutal form of politics on a medical college campus.

Md Emon Sikder, a witness of the incident and also a BCL leader of CMC, told TBS that the opponents attacked Akib in front of the CMCH main gate at 9am on Saturday.

"At that time, Akib was bound by a rickshaw chain around his neck. He was hit with a glass bottle on his head. Later, his head was smashed with a hockey stick," he said.

Akib's father, Golam Faruq Majumder, is a teacher of Cumilla Zilla School. 

"Akib is a very talented student. It has been my dream to see my son become a doctor. 

But my son who came to study to be a doctor is now in ICU," he told The Business Standard.

 "A medical college is a place of professional education. Yet, the students here engage in fights under the influence of political parties," he lamented. 

"This is acceptable to none,"  he stated. 

Akib passed his SSC exam with a golden GPA5 from Cumilla Zilla School and passed HSC with the same distinction from Notre Dame College.

Panchlaish Police Station Inspector Sadiqur Rahman told TBS that Akib's friends filed a case with the police station on Saturday night, against 16 identified and eight unidentified persons. A section of BCL, led by fifth-year student Toufiqur Rahman, filed the case.

Two BCL activists named Raktim Dey, 22, and Enamul Hossain alias Shimanto, 22, have been arrested in this connection on Saturday night. Both of them are second-year students of CMC, he added.

Meanwhile, CMC was shut down on Saturday for an indefinite period following a series of clashes between two BCL factions on the campus. The students were ordered to leave the dormitory hall by Saturday evening.

At least three students were critically injured in the clashes erupted over establishing dominance on the campus.

The three injured — Mahfuzul Haque, 23, Naimul Islam, 20, and Md Mahadi Akib — were admitted to the CMCH.

A five-member probe committee, led by Dr Motiur Rahman of the hospital, has been formed to look into the incident.

The probe body has been asked to submit its report within seven working days.

