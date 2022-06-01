BCL blockade halts classes, exams at CU

Politics

UNB
01 June, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 04:38 pm

Related News

BCL blockade halts classes, exams at CU

UNB
01 June, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 04:38 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The overall activities of Chittagong University (CU) came to a halt on Wednesday as a faction of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) enforced a blockade from the morning following an infighting between its two factions.

Witnesses said a group of BCL men put the main gate of the university under lock and key and stopped the shuttle train services by placing logs on the rail tracks, causing sufferings to the students.

No buses which carry teachers left for the city in the morning amid obstruction by the BCL men and different departments were forced to postpone their exams and classes, said students.

Sources said Pradeep Chakraborty Durjoy and Mohammd Rashed, two leaders of Chhatra League "VX group" were beaten up by some supporters of Jubo League leader Hanif around 1am in front of Mazar Gate area while they were going to the campus by a motorbike.

The Jubo League activists also vandalised their motorbike.

Prof Shahidul Islam, assistant proctor of the university, said following the incident, the leaders and activities of Chhatra League halted shuttle train services and shut the main gate of the university, barring all vehicles to enter the campus.

SM Manirul Hasan, acting registrar of the university, said the students and teachers failed to go to the university due to lack of transport, forcing the authorities concerned to suspend all classes and examinations.

 

Top News

BCL Clash / Clash between groups / CU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Egg guarding in frogs is a common feat. Photo: Dante Fenolio

Caring parents: An amphibian story

6h | Earth
The Rapid Action Battalion-11 arrested Marzia Akter Shila Monday for attacking a female student at Narsingdi Railway Station for wearing what she considers ‘obscene’ clothes. Photo: TBS

Why online support for the Narsingdi attacker should have us all worried

5h | Panorama
Regulators should reflect on the crypto’s significance in real-world situations. Photo: collected

When crypto's tulipmania meets the real economy

2h | Panorama
Within a year of starting up Silly Chilly Hotsauce, Sufia hired a commercial kitchen to produce it, which was locally sourced from farms in New Jersey. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Follow thy gut: How an employee in fashion built a food business in the East Coast 

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

7h | Videos
Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

19h | Videos
Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

20h | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products