Case filed against 19 Eden College students

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 September, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 08:37 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A case has been filed against 19 students of Eden Women's College in connection with recent clashes between two Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) factions of the institution.

Joint general secretary of the suspended BCL committee Ritu Akhter filed the case against 19 people including 12 expelled BCL leaders with Lalbagh police station. 

Another seven students have been named as accused in the case.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Lalbagh police station SM Murshed has confirmed the news to the media and said that Inspector Shah Alam has been assigned to investigate the case.

It is known that Ritu Akhter is closely associated with the suspended committee president Tamanna Jasmine Riva and general secretary Razia Sultana.

The case dockets said accused are charged with crime of unlawful beating and injury, attempted murder, theft, damage and threatening.

The 12 expelled BCL leaders accused in the case are – Jebunnahar Sheela, Sonali Akhter, Sushmita Barai, Kalpana Begum, Jannatul Ferdous, Afroza Reshmi, Marjana Urmi, Sanjida Parveen Chowdhury, SM Mili, Sadia Jahan Sathi, Joint General Secretary Fatema Khanam Binti and Organising Secretary Samia Akhter Baishakhi.

The other accused include Sheikh Sanjida, Roopa Dutt, Maria, Sharmin, Monika Tanchangya Mimi, Maeda Begum Maya and Tanjila Akhter.

The OC further said that they are now investigating two cases filed in regard to the recent clashes.

Earlier, a case was filed against eight people including president of the suspended Bangladesh Chhatra League Eden Women's College unit Tamanna Jasmine Riva and general secretary Razia Sultana on charges of extortion and attempted murder.

Jannatul Ferdous, vice-president of the Eden Chhatra League filed the case on Wednesday (28 September) with the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court. 

According to the case docket, Jannatul Ferdous was admitted to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital on 13 September due to illness. She later returned to the institute on 22 September. 

On 24 September, on the instructions of accused Jasmine and Razia, accused Anika Tabassum and others snatched Tk20,000 and a laptop from her room and also vandalised it. 

Jannatul alleged that the next day (25 September) in front of Ayesha Hall, the accused Jasmine hit her with a hockey stick with the intention of killing her. Later, she and accused Mim attempted to suffocate her.  The two accused then left Jannatul thinking she passed away.

