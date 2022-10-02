Comilla University closes halls, postpones exams following BCL infighting

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 05:43 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Comilla University (CoU) authorities have announced the closure of residential halls and postponed the upcoming examinations following clashes between two factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

The university administration took the decision in an emergency meeting held on Sunday (2 October) to bring the situation under control, Registrar (Acting) Md Amirul Haque Chowdhury told The Business Standard.

"The halls will remain closed until further notice due to the prevailing situation at the university," stated a notification issued by the university authorities.

"Male students have been instructed to vacate the halls by 6am, Sunday and female students by 9am on Monday," read the notice. 

All exams scheduled from 10 to 17 October will be held later. Apart from this, all transport services of the university will be closed except personal transport of teachers, officials, and employees.

Proctor (Acting) Kazi Omar Siddiqi said, "We will take a strong stand to bring the situation under control and create a stable environment in the campus. Besides, an investigation committee will also be formed to look into the incident."

After the dissolution of the BCL CoU unit committee, a faction of BCL staged an armed showdown on Saturday (1 October), entering the university campus with half a hundred motorbikes, which created panic among the students.

The conflict began when leaders and activists of the former committee came out of the halls with local weapons, sticks, and rods.

