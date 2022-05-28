JCD-BCL clash aftermath: Restrictions on entry into Supreme Court premises

The Supreme Court has imposed restrictions on entry into the court premises for security concerns following the clash between Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD).



These strict security measures will be effective from Sunday, according to the Supreme Court Administration.



As per the decision, the main gate of the country's apex court will remain closed after 10:30 am every day, however, the High Court Mazar Gate will remain open all day long. Besides, the mosque gate adjacent to the Judges Sports Complex on the north side of the Supreme Court will be open from 8 am to 11 am.



The gate on the opposite side of Bangla Academy will always remain closed. Vehicles can leave the Supreme Court premises only through the gate adjacent to the Bangladesh Bar Council. However, no vehicle can enter through this gate.



On 26 May, BCL and JCD locked into chases and counter chases and clashed at Doyel Chottor of Dhaka University and nearby areas. During the clash, they attacked three lawyers and also vandalised the vehicle of lawyer Taimur Alam Khandaker.

Following the incident, the Supreme Court Administration sat with security officials of the court and Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique also held a meeting with senior Justices over the security of the apex court.



Officials of the SC administration, led by Registrar General Md Bazlur Rahman, on Saturday visited various places of the Supreme Court compound, including its main entrance.

High Court Division Registrar Md Golam Rabbani, Appellate Division Registrar Md Saifur Rahman and Shahbagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge were also present at that time.



They also discussed the matter with Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Supreme Court Lawyers Association President Md Momtazuddin Fakir.



Then, Md Saifur Rahman told reporters that as per the directives from the Chief Justice and following security inspection, some strict restrictions on entry into the court premises will be imposed from Sunday to ensure its security.



"However, we will ensure that lawyers and justice-seekers can enter the court without any harassment," he added.