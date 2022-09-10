20 hurt in BCL infighting at Cumilla University

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 September, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 07:41 pm

At least 20 activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Cumilla University unit were injured after a clash erupted between two groups of the party over a trifle incident.

The clash broke down on Saturday (10 September) noon when some activists of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman hall Chhatra League unit chased leader and activists of Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall in front of the university's main gate.

Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall BCL unit president Nazmul Hasan Polash was injured among others during the clash.

Earlier on Friday, tensions between the two BCL units of the university ensued after some activists of the groups clashed after Zumma prayer in front of the university's central mosque.

Following the incident, Akram Hossain and Salauddin Ahmed, activists of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman BCL unit allegedly assault a student of Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall on Friday evening. An incident of chase and counter-chase took place again on Friday midnight.

Debashish Chowdhury, officer-in-charge (OC) of Cumilla Sadar police station said, "We reached the spot and tried to solve the issues. The situation is under control now."

Meanwhile, Cumilla University vice-Chancellor Dr AFM Abdul Moin met with the university administration in this regard later in the day.

