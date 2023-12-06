Will get my nomination back even if I have to go to HC: Hero Alom says after visiting EC

Hero Alom speaking to reporters before entering the Election Commission today (6 December) to submit an appeal. Photo: TBS

Ashraful Hossain Alom, widely known as Hero Alom, said he will get his nomination back, even if he needs to appeal to the High Court (HC).

"You know, every time my candidacy has been cancelled by the commission, I have managed to get it back by going to the High Court. I will do the same this time," he told reporters before entering the Election Commission today (6 December) to submit an appeal.

On Sunday (3 December), Alom's candidacy to contest in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls from the Bogura-4 constituency was cancelled for wrongly filing the nomination paper.

"I believe the Election Commission will approve my nomination after receiving my appeal as I made some minor mistakes," Alom said.

When asked about the challenges he sees in the upcoming polls, Alom said, "I have always gone through challenges. This time will be no different."

Bogura Deputy Commissioner, also the district returning officer, Saiful Islam had earlier said, "Though a party nominated candidate, Hero Alom filed nomination papers as an independent candidate. He was supposed to state his party name in the form, but he wrote 'not applicable'."

Besides, he submitted a photocopy of the party nomination instead of the original one.

"If you are an independent candidate, you will need to submit signatures of 1% of voters in the constituency supporting you as a candidate. He didn't do that either. Here too, the law has been violated," said the returning officer.

"Hero Alom did not submit his wealth statement along with his affidavit either. Moreover, the affidavit was even notarised. He did not sign it," he added.

Saiful said, "Hero Alom's nomination has been cancelled. But he can appeal against my judgment if he wants. In that case, after 4:00pm tomorrow afternoon, he will have the opportunity to appeal to the Election Commission with a copy of our verdict."

In his immediate reaction after losing candidacy, Hero Alom had said the cancellation of his nomination "is a regular thing".

"[Cancellation of my nomination] This happens every year. [So, it] Doesn't matter," he added.