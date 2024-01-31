AL to nominate 48 candidates for reserved women's seats

Awami League will nominate candidates for 48 seats out of the total 50 reserved for women in the parliament, Jatiya Sangsad Whip and AL Central Organising Secretary Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan said today.

The whip made the announcement after officially informing the Election Commission (EC) about the decision of the independent MPs who have left the decision of nominating independent candidates for reserved seats in the hands of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.

During a media briefing at the EC building in the capital's Agargaon, Saeed Al Mahmud said, "With the support of 62 independent lawmakers, 48 women leaders from Awami League can become the Members of the Parliament from reserved seats, alongside two other parliamentarians nominated by the Jatiya Party."

Explaining the ruling party's plan to nominate candidates, he said, "Priority will be given to individuals from the Awami League family for the nomination of women's reserved seats in Jatiya Sangsad. Additionally, leaders of Mohila Awami League and AL affiliated organisations, as well as women leaders from various social strata and professions will be prioritised in the process."

Earlier in the day, the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, the ruling Awami League will give special emphasis to the leaders who have been tested and stood out as dedicated while nominating Members of Parliament (MPs) for the women's reserved seats.

"The number of leaders who can be nominated is much less compared to the number of nomination seekers. We will give preference to those who are time-tested friends," he said today in a press conference at the Awami League President's political office in Dhanmondi.