EC unveils schedule for 233 upcoming polls at various levels

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 03:04 pm

Election Commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Election Commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Election Commission (EC) has officially released the election schedule for a total of 233 polls – including by-polls, city elections, and other ward-union level elections – scheduled for March.

During a press conference at Agargaon's Election Building today, EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam disclosed that the elections are slated to take place on 9 March (Saturday).

The upcoming polls include the Mymensingh City Corporation election, four city corporation by-polls, three general elections, and 15 by-elections at the municipality level. 

Additionally, there are 13 general elections and 190 by-elections at the union parishad level, along with seven zilla parishad by-elections.

