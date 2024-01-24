EC unveils schedule for 233 upcoming polls at various levels

Election Commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Election Commission (EC) has officially released the election schedule for a total of 233 polls – including by-polls, city elections, and other ward-union level elections – scheduled for March.

During a press conference at Agargaon's Election Building today, EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam disclosed that the elections are slated to take place on 9 March (Saturday).

The upcoming polls include the Mymensingh City Corporation election, four city corporation by-polls, three general elections, and 15 by-elections at the municipality level.

Additionally, there are 13 general elections and 190 by-elections at the union parishad level, along with seven zilla parishad by-elections.