AL Nomination Board to sit tomorrow to finalise candidates for reserved women's seats

Awami League (AL) called a meeting of the Nomination Board tomorrow (14 February) to finalise candidates for reserved women's seats in the 12th parliament.

The meeting will start at 12pm at Gonobhaban under the chairmanship of party President Sheikh Hasina, reads a press release signed by AL Office Secretary Biplob Barua.

Another press release on Saturday (10 February) announced that interviews with the candidates would be held on 14 February at Gonobhaban.

There are 50 reserved seats for women in the National Parliament, allocated so that each political party receives one reserved seat for every six general seats won.

According to this distribution, AL is expected to secure 48 seats based on its own and its independents' support.

The sale of application forms for these seats began on 6 February at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue office.

AL sold 1,549 nomination forms for its 48 reserved women's seats, generating an income of Tk7.74 crore.