Tariqat Federation chairman withdraws from Ctg-2 seat, leaves it for AL candidate

Bangladesh Tariqat Federation Chairman Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari withdrew his nomination for the national elections in Chattogram-2 (Fatikchhari) constituency to show support to the Awami League candidate.

He announced his resignation at a press conference organised at Gawsia Manzil of Maizvander Darbar Sharif today (4 January) afternoon.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the leader of the 14-party alliance, has reiterated her support for the Awami League candidate in Fatikchhari. It is my moral duty to show her respect. The voting equation might be different if I contend in the election. The vote I received could be a hindrance in the path of boat's [Awami League symbol] victory."

Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari also said, "Tariqat Federation is contesting in the national election in 42 constituencies across the country. Only I am withdrawing to show my support for the Awami League candidate in Fatikchhari."

In response to the question whether he is withdrawing from the election under any pressure, he said, "Not under any pressure. Owing to my love for Awami League I stood aside to ensure the victory of the boat."