Tariqat Federation chairman withdraws from Ctg-2 seat, leaves it for AL candidate

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 03:02 pm

Related News

Tariqat Federation chairman withdraws from Ctg-2 seat, leaves it for AL candidate

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 03:02 pm
Bangladesh Tariqat Federation Chairman Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari at a press briefing on 4 January 2024. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh Tariqat Federation Chairman Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari at a press briefing on 4 January 2024. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Tariqat Federation Chairman Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari withdrew his nomination for the national elections in Chattogram-2 (Fatikchhari) constituency to show support to the Awami League candidate.

He announced his resignation at a press conference organised at Gawsia Manzil of Maizvander Darbar Sharif today (4 January) afternoon.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the leader of the 14-party alliance, has reiterated her support for the Awami League candidate in Fatikchhari. It is my moral duty to show her respect. The voting equation might be different if I contend in the election. The vote I received could be a hindrance in the path of boat's [Awami League symbol] victory."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari also said, "Tariqat Federation is contesting in the national election in 42 constituencies across the country. Only I am withdrawing to show my support for the Awami League candidate in Fatikchhari."

In response to the question whether he is withdrawing from the election under any pressure, he said, "Not under any pressure. Owing to my love for Awami League I stood aside to ensure the victory of the boat."

 

Top News / Politics

Bangladesh Tariqat Federation (BTF) / withdraw / nomination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

8h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

7h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

7h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

1h | Videos
In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

8h | Videos
Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

7h | Videos
Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

19h | Videos