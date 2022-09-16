Jatiya Party not with any alliance: GM Quader

TBS Report
16 September, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 06:01 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader said on Friday (16 September) that his party is not aligned with any political alliance.

"Jatiya Party had no alliance with the Awami League even in the last election. There was an electoral agreement on some seats (between Awami League and Jatiya Party) in the last national elections. At that time JP leaders and activists worked for Awami League in those constituencies, so did Awami League men. That is why we have a friendly relationship with Awami League," said GM Quader while speaking as the chief guest at a conference of Hindu Mohajote in the capital.

"We want to speak for the people and the country.  We can stay with the Awami League if the party works well but if they (AL) lose the confidence of the people, we may not be with them in the future," he added.

GM Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in the parliament, termed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as "peaceful rigging machines".

He said, "We are against EVMs from the very beginning. People of this country don't want EVMs." 

GM Quader said that the Jatiya Party will take the decision on boycotting the upcoming national elections after observing the real situation.

"Mega projects are being implemented for mega corruption. Extra cost and time are being spent on every project. These (mega) projects will not be profitable in future," GM Quader commented.

The Jatiya Party chairman urged minority communities to be united as, he said, minorities are being tortured in rural areas by the powerful persons.

