Whole country in danger of fire: GM Quader

The whole country is in danger of fire as our fire fighting system has dilapidated, opposition leader and Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader said today (5 March).

"Recent fire incidents show that current firefighting capabilities are woefully inadequate. Every year, hundreds of people die in horrible fire incidents," he said in a statement.

Quader said, "Not only are lives and properties being lost in fires, people of the country are not safe anywhere today. Accidents have become a daily occurrence."

Alleging that the main reason for such occurrences is a lack of good governance, he said, "No accountability at any level. Corruption is spreading at an unstoppable pace."