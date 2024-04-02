Didn’t become a politician while studying at Buet: GM Quader

Opposition leader and Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader has said he did not become a politician while studying at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet).

"I didn't become a politician while I was a student at Buet; rather, I entered politics after completing my studies there," he said while speaking at an iftar party of Jatiya Juba Songhoti at the Institute of Diploma Engineers on Tuesday (2 April).

At the event, GM Quader urged all to ensure that the environment in the educational institutions is maintained.

"The quality of education in all our educational institutions is declining, except for the engineering universities. We want the quality of education in engineering universities to remain high. Do not try to destroy the quality of education at Buet," the JaPa leader said.

The High Court issued a ruling yesterday (1 April), staying the ban on student politics at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet).

Lawyers said there are no legal obstacles to student politics at Buet now due to this High Court order.

Earlier on 30 March, Buet students boycotted all sorts of academic activities after witnessing the Chhatra League staging a protest in demand of bringing back political activities on the campus.

Despite the ban on student politics following the murder of student Abrar Fahad, a few leaders and activists of the Chhatra League allegedly entered the campus. They carried out political activities on 27 March night.

Expressing their anger at the incident, the protesting students placed several demands on the Buet administration in written form, including the expulsion of Intiaz Rabby and students who assisted him in entering the campus at night.

Quickly responding to that protest, the university authorities revoked Rabby's dormitory allotment.

On 31 March, the Chhatra League organised a counter-programme and demanded the lift of the ban on student politics on the campus and giving back its leader Imtiaz Hossain Rabby his hall allotment within 24 hours.

