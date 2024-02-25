Govt should uphold the significance of Pilkhana carnage day: GM Quader

On the 15th anniversary of the Pilkhana carnage, Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman and Leader of the opposition GM Quader called upon the government to uphold its duty to recognise the importance of Pilkhana carnage day — which saw 74 people, including 57 Bangladesh army officers killed in a mutiny.

"The importance of this tragic day is fading. What was once a matter of national interest is now barely remembered beyond the families of the victims. It's a failure on our part as a nation. The state had the responsibility," Quader said today after offering prayers for the salvation of souls of the martyred army officers.

GM Quader shared a personal connection to the tragedy, revealing that his nephew, Colonel Kudrat-e-Khuda, was among those martyred on 25 February 2009.

"My nephew, Colonel Kudrat-e-Elahi, was martyred in the Pilkhana carnage. Within three to four months of his martyrdom, my sister passed away. We believe she died from the grief of losing her son."

"Late Colonel Kudrat-e-Elahi's father Mr Habibur Rahman also passed away on 18 February. So, the number of family members is gradually decreasing, with only his wife and children left to mourn. The significance of this day is becoming limited to the family only," the JaPa chairman said.

GM Quader said the incident of slaughtering so many talented army officers should not be of little importance.

"We must keep our respect for the martyred army officers of the Pilkhana carnage eternal. As long as Bangladesh exists, the people of the country will remember them and this is what we want.

"I hope the government will take effective measures to enhance the importance of this day," he added.

When asked by journalists about the prolonged judicial proceedings, even after 15 years, GM Quader said, "The judicial process is still underway, and it would be premature to comment on the matter until a verdict is reached. Only after the final judgment will we be able to understand if justice has been served or not."

"The interest of the people has decreased, and they have become quite detached from this event. This is unfortunate," the JaPa chairman added.

He said the government should be the major force behind driving any issue forward. "They must ensure that the day of the Pilkhana massacre is given its due importance."

Present at the time were numerous Jatiya Party leaders, including Lt Gen (Retd) Masud Uddin Chowdhury, MP, the chairman's advisor Khalilur Rahman Khalil, joint general secretary Syed Manjur Hossain Manju and other prominent figures.