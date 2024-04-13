GM Quader greets countrymen on Pahela Baishakh

Opposition leader and Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader issued a message today greeting the countrymen on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bengali New Year 1431, to be celebrated tomorrow.

"On this occasion, my best wishes and love to Bengali speakers in Bangladesh and different parts of the world," he said in the message.

"Pahela Baishakh means moving forward with new enthusiasm, leaving behind the old and inauspicious. The day comes in a new guise every year to erase all the gloom of failure.

"Pahela Baishakh is the day of great unity of Bengalis. Such a festive day is our inspiration to break the boundaries of religion, race, and caste and walk together on the same path," he added.

"Wishing everyone progress, prosperity and welfare in Bengali New Year," he said.