GM Quader greets countrymen on Pahela Baishakh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 April, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 04:33 pm

Related News

GM Quader greets countrymen on Pahela Baishakh

TBS Report
13 April, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 04:33 pm
File photo of Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader. Photo: Collected

Opposition leader and Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader issued a message today greeting the countrymen on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bengali New Year 1431, to be celebrated tomorrow.

"On this occasion, my best wishes and love to Bengali speakers in Bangladesh and different parts of the world," he said in the message.

"Pahela Baishakh means moving forward with new enthusiasm, leaving behind the old and inauspicious. The day comes in a new guise every year to erase all the gloom of failure.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Pahela Baishakh is the day of great unity of Bengalis. Such a festive day is our inspiration to break the boundaries of religion, race, and caste and walk together on the same path," he added.

"Wishing everyone progress, prosperity and welfare in Bengali New Year," he said.

GM Quader / Pahela Baishakh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

21h | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

23h | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

23h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How American are American cars?

How American are American cars?

1h | Videos
Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

18h | Videos
The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

20h | Videos
Shathira Jakir Jesy, an ICC panel umpire, reminisces about her Eid memories with TBS

Shathira Jakir Jesy, an ICC panel umpire, reminisces about her Eid memories with TBS

19h | Videos