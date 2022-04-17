Jamaat leader's son in Palashbari AL, claims local leader

Politics

UNB
17 April, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 09:11 pm

The son of a Jamaat-e-Islami leader has allegedly been made the organising secretary of Palashbari upazila Awami League in Gaibandha. 
 
Mohibul Hasan Mukit, organising secretary of the newly formed committee of the upazila chapter of Awami League, is the son of the former acting ameer of Gaibandha, according to a complaint filed by another Awami League leader of the same unit. 
 
A written complaint was submitted in this regard by the former cultural secretary of the upazila unit of Awami League Md Aminul Islam. 
 
The letter was submitted on Sunday to the office secretary of the Awami League and also the joint secretary Hasan Mahmud, who has been in charge of party affairs related to the Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, said a party source. 
 
The issue surfaced on social media after the central and district Awami League declared the upazila committee on 13 March. 

