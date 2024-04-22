AL's Dhaka city south unit to hold peace rally on Friday

Awami League's (AL) Dhaka South City unit will hold a peace and development rally in front of the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue here on Friday (26 April) afternoon.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will present at the rally as the chief guest, said a press release.

AL's Dhaka city south unit President Abu Ahmed Mannafi will preside over the meeting while its General Secretary Md Humayun Kabir will conduct it.