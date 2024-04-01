Awami League spent Tk2.76cr in 12th national election

Politics

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 07:07 pm

Related News

Awami League spent Tk2.76cr in 12th national election

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 07:07 pm
Awami League spent Tk2.76cr in 12th national election

The ruling Awami League has spent Tk2.76 crore in the 12th national polls, according to the party's election expenditure statement submitted to the Election Commission.

A delegation of the party, led by AL presidium member Kazi Zafar Ullah, submitted the statement to EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam at his office in the capital's Agargaon today (1 April).

There is a provision to submit the party expenditure statement within 90 days after the polls.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Awami League fielded 266 candidates in the 12th national election held on 7 January.

According to the Representation of the People Order, the party was allowed to spend a maximum of Tk4.5 crore.

Awami League Treasurer HN Ashiqur Rahman said, "Candidates themselves bear some expenses, reducing our overall costs. The party did not need to cover the entire expense."  

In the 11th national election in 2018, the party spent Tk1.05 crore, said AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua.

Bangladesh / Top News

Awami League / 12th JS Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

10h | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

1d | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Celebrating the joy of giving: Eid gifts for your loved ones

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Sharfuddoula among ICC's elite umpires

Sharfuddoula among ICC's elite umpires

1h | Videos
Tens of thousands rally against Netanyahu government in Jerusalem

Tens of thousands rally against Netanyahu government in Jerusalem

3h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Botti Kabab

Delicious Chicken Botti Kabab

27m | Videos
Mutton Rogan Josh

Mutton Rogan Josh

5h | Videos