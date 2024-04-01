Awami League spent Tk2.76cr in 12th national election

The ruling Awami League has spent Tk2.76 crore in the 12th national polls, according to the party's election expenditure statement submitted to the Election Commission.

A delegation of the party, led by AL presidium member Kazi Zafar Ullah, submitted the statement to EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam at his office in the capital's Agargaon today (1 April).

There is a provision to submit the party expenditure statement within 90 days after the polls.

Awami League fielded 266 candidates in the 12th national election held on 7 January.

According to the Representation of the People Order, the party was allowed to spend a maximum of Tk4.5 crore.

Awami League Treasurer HN Ashiqur Rahman said, "Candidates themselves bear some expenses, reducing our overall costs. The party did not need to cover the entire expense."

In the 11th national election in 2018, the party spent Tk1.05 crore, said AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua.