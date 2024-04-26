Govt trying to 'burn children to death' by opening schools amid heatwave: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
26 April, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 09:36 pm

Related News

Govt trying to 'burn children to death' by opening schools amid heatwave: Rizvi

TBS Report
26 April, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 09:36 pm
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected

The government is trying to 'burn children to death' in the summer heat, the BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (26 April), in strong criticism of the government's decision to open schools from next week.

"The roads are so hot that people are avoiding going out. In the meantime, the government has decided to keep the schools and colleges open on Saturdays as well. In other words, this government wants to burn these children and teenagers in the fire," he said while addressing a saline and drinking water distribution progamme of the BNP in the capital's Fakirapool.

Referring to his student days, the BNP leader said, "We used to spend summer vacations even during the Pakistan regime. However, this government kept schools open for 15 days in the month of Ramadan, a month of worship. Where schools are supposed to remain closed two days a week, this government is keeping the institutions open on Saturdays too."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The government can only do this because it is an enemy to the mass people. It would not have taken such policies if it weren't an anti-people government," he added.

Blaming the government for the surging heat across the country, the BNP leader said, "They couldn't protect the rivers, which have been occupied by land grabbers. Trees are being cut illegally but the government's not doing anything."

He continued that despite being a riverine country, the waterbodies of the country are getting filled up.

"The whole country is experiencing simmering heat. A temperature of 41 degrees Celsius feels like a temperature of 43 or 44 degrees. Such heat has never been seen in the history of Bangladesh.

"It feels like we are living in the Sahara desert. In a country where there are so many trees and so many rivers, it is not supposed to be so hot. This situation has arisen because of the policy of filling rivers and the looting policy of the government," Rizvi said.

Top News

Bangladesh / Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

5h | Mode
Mizanul H Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

'Learning naturally': MIT’s Mizanul Chowdhury exploring space science and art

12h | Features
The perception that the US condemns or punishes abuses by adversaries, such as Russia, but ignores or excuses those by friends, such as Israel, is widespread not only in Muslim countries and the Global South but also closer to home. Photo: Reuters

Biden must prove he doesn't have a double standard for Israel

12h | Panorama
Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

1d | Videos
Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

1d | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

18m | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

1d | Videos