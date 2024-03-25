AL takes programmes to celebrate Independence Day tomorrow

Bangladesh

BSS
25 March, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 09:22 pm

Logo of Bangladesh Awami League. Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Awami League. Photo: Collected

The ruling Awami League (AL) has taken elaborate programmes to celebrate the Independence and National Day tomorrow.

As part of the programme, the national and party flags will be hoisted at Bangabandhu Bhaban along with central and party offices across the country tomorrow morning immediately after the sunrise, said a press release.

Tributes will be paid at the National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar on behalf of the party at 5:56am.

AL leaders and workers will pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi road number-32 at 7am.

Doa mahfil will be arranged at the mosques across the country including Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Zohr prayers.

Christian community members will arrange special prayers at Mirpur Baptist Church (3/7-A Senpara Parbata, Mirpur-10) at one minute past zero hours, Buddhist community members will hold prayers at International Buddhist Monastery at Merul Badda at 10am and Hindu community members will arrange prayers at Dhakeshwari National Temple at 11am.

A delegation of the party's central working committee will place wreaths at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj at 11am while doa and milad mahfil will be arranged there.

The delegation members are - Awami League Organizing Secretaries SM Kamal Hossain, Afzal Hossain and Sujit Roy Nandi, Central Working Committee Member Iqbal Hossain Apu.

Awami League will hold a discussion at the party's Dhaka district unit office in the capital's Tejgaon at 11am on March 27.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair and address the discussion.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader have urged people of all strata including the leaders, activists, supporters and well wishers of AL and its associate bodies to observe the day in a befitting manner.

